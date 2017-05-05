Discount trial opportunity at Fleetwood Market

Budding market traders are being offered discounted stalls in Fleetwood Market to help them get their business off the ground.

As part of its priority to help kick start more new businesses, market owner Wyre Council has joined the Love Your Local Market campaign and will provide up to six successful applicants with discounted pitches of just £10 a day for a six-month trial.

Love Your Local Market is a national campaign celebrating and supporting British markets and this year runs from May 17 to 31.

Julian Brent, market manager at Wyre Council, says: “We know there are people out there with exciting business ideas but the uncertainty and cost of getting started, combined with continuity of trade beyond the first year usually proves too daunting. The Love Your Local Market offer is easy in easy route to business.”

Those market traders who wish to continue trading at the market after this trial period will be given support from the market manager. For details contact Julian Brent on (01253) 887650 or email julian.brent@wyre.gov.uk