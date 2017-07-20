Dirty kitchens found by health inspectors at Bispham Chinese restaurant

Health inspectors discovered filthy food preparation areas and no washing facilities at a Chinese restaurant.

The kitchens were dirty and equipment used for food preparation was cracked and unclean, at the New Harmany, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

The owner of the restaurant on Red Bank Road ,Bispham admitted five offences brought by Blackpool Council under the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

Fifty one year old Nigel Lee of Blackpool Road,Bispham was fined £,1590 and ordered to pay £500 costs.

Presiding magistrate Brian Horrocks told him: “This was a food establishment where people expected to go out and have a meal prepared hygienically and without risk. Your culpability is high.”

Lynda Bennett,prosecuting,said that Lee had received a series of visits by health officers. They gave him advice on the state of his kitchens and cooking procedures. He was given a caution following one visit.

On the final visit on January 13 this year there were no washing facilities available and equipment like the fridges were dirty and food containers cracked. Lee had failed to keep adequate records.

“The kitchen was a risk to the public’s health due to possible cross contamination.” she said.

“He lacked the basic requirements and did not have food hygiene awareness or he was just cutting costs.”

Warren Spencer defending said that Lee bought the lease for the New Harmony in 2003 for £80,000.

He worked front of house and the establishment was a success for some time.

Mr Spencer said: “Things began to go downhill.He owed money and his takings were falling. He ended up working as a chef in the kitchen where before he had employed chefs.”

“He has left the premises-virtually given it away- and he has made a massive loss on all of this.”

“He has cut his losses and now works as a waiter.”