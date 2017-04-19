Dinosaurs prove a roaring success...

Dinosaurs are not normally thought to be cute but two Jurassic babies proved to be real attention-grabbers at Fleetwood over Easter.

The amazingly life-like visitors were the main attraction at Freeport Fleetwood on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Dinosaur fun at Fleetwood Freeport. Pictured is 2-year-old Isaiah Peter-Thomas inside an egg.

Joining shoppers at the retail park was a Tyrannosaurus Rex, making a welcome return to the centre, along with baby Rex and a new Protoceratops.

Aside from looking the part, the dinosaurs move realistically and create bags of interest for shoppers.

There was plenty of fun as youngsters were also able to climb inside the newly-hatched dinosaur eggs to have their picture taken.

Amanda Daniels, centre manager for Freeport Fleetwood, said: “This year we wanted to go even bigger than last time by having three dinosaurs at the centre.

Dinosaur fun at Fleetwood Freeport. L-R are Jack Thomas, 5, Molly Ensley, 5, and Emma Thomas holding Daisy-Mae Entwistle, 1.

“The feed back from the public was brilliant and people loved having their pictures taken with them.

“We were really busy over Easter.”

