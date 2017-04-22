Dinner lady Dorothy, 90, makes return to old school

Primary school pupils invited a former dinner lady on a very special visit after seeing her story in The Gazette.

Dorothy and Bill Thompson tugged at heartstrings with the tale of how they met.

The couple, who live in Northumberland Avenue, Cleveleys, met on a train 68 years ago when Bill was stationed in Edinburgh with the army.

Pupils at Northfold in Cleveleys were so inspired by their tale of young love they invited 90-year-old Dorothy, who is blind and suffers with dementia, and her husband for a special visit.

For many years Dorothy worked as a lunch-time supervisor at Northfold Primary School, now Northfold Community Primary School, in Cleveleys.

Headteacher Alison Wilson said: “It all started with the story in The Gazette.

“We looked Dorothy up in the school log book and even found the original Gazette article written when she retired.

“Dorothy and the children really enjoyed the visit which I know brought back some happy memories for her at a time when her health is not too great.”

Pupils from year six wrote to Mr and Mrs Thompson after seeing the story.

And they were delighted to get a reply. On the day of the visit Dorothy and Bill, and daughter Angela who was visiting from her home in the United States, were met by Year Six pupils who showed them around the school.

The couple were treated to a rendition of the national anthem from Year Two before enjoying lunch with the pupils. Dorothy and Bill were then taken to the yard to see the children play.

One of Dorothy’s Year Six guides said: “Mrs Thompson enjoyed this as it brought back some good memories of when she used to work at the school.

“She remarked on how the layout of the school hadn’t altered much and also how lovely the children were.”