Detour in A6 road closure

A key commuter route is to be closed for five nights later this month, forcing traffic onto country lanes and through a peaceful village.

The A6 will be shut between the M55 roundabout and St John the Baptist Church at Broughton for carriageway work involving the new £24m bypass.

Drivers will be redirected on a lengthy diversion via Woodplumpton village between 9pm and 5am from Monday August 21 to Friday August 25.

County Hall officers have apologised in advance for the disruption, but say the work to lay traffic light sensors is essential and cannot be done while the highway is open.

A spokesman said: “The overnight closures are part of the latest stage of construction for the new bypass, including work to install the traffic signals.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We only close roads when it is necessary to carry out work on the carriageway itself.”

Traffic will be diverted via Eastway, Lightfoot Lane, Tom Benson Way, Tag Lane, Tabley Lane, Woodplumpton Road, Newsham Hall Lane and Woodplumpton Lane.

The A6 through Broughton is popular with drivers from Wyre and Fylde commuters.

The scheme is expected to be complete early next year.