Decision made on Fleetwood Pier plans

Controversial plans to build apartments on the former Fleetwood Pier site have been approved.

Simmo Developments' proposals for 15 apartments for the over-55s were given the go ahead yesterday.

There had been 1,100 objections to the scheme, which was very similar to one rejected by planners in January, and consists of a dramatic art deco-style building in curved glass and steel, with retail units.

Those who were against the plans said the building will ruin Fleetwood's much-cherished seafront forever.

