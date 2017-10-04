Dead porpoise found on Blackpool beach

A dead porpoise was discovered on a beach in Blackpool, says the Coastguard.

A team from Lytham Coastguard rescue was called out to investigate reports of the dead animal at around 7.30am on October 3.

The porpoise, which measured around 110cm long, is reported to have been found by a member of the public between the North and South Piers.

The discovery was reported by the Coastguard to the Receiver of the Wreck who are responsible for collecting data on the deaths of "Fish Royal" - fish that belong to the Queen which include Whales, Porpoises, Dolphins and Sturgeon.

Data such as the size of the animal, number of teeth and state of decomposition is passed on to the Receiver of the Wreck who compile and send this on to the Natural History Museum.

Information from across the country is then collated to see if any trends arise.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "The discovery was reported to our local coastguard team. As with all royal fish discoveries we are required to take some details and report the find.

"We sent down a team and took some measurements and photographs.

"As far as we are aware, there was nothing of any note about the animal and it seemed to have been dead for quite some time.

"It's important for members of the public not to touch any dead animals on the beach or to attempt to take souvenirs.

"The animals can carry some very nasty diseases.

"Taking keep sakes from dead porpoises is not only illegal but also dangerous on the grounds of health.

If you see any animal washed up on the beach call the Coastguard.