Day of action over hate crimes on line

British Transport Police officers staged a show of force across the North West to make clear that hate crimes will not be tolerated.

On Wednesday officers and staff at key stations across the region took part in a day of action to promote the force’s We Stand Together campaign.

If you don’t tell us we can’t do anything about it...

Since January 76 hate crimes have been reported on the rail network in the region. That includes seven incidents dealt with by officers based at Preston but also covering the Fylde coast.

Yesterday members of the British Transport Police team spoke to rail staff and members of the public, giving advice on what to do if they witness a hate crime.

A spokesman said: “We realise that many people may feel reluctant or uncomfortable in making a report to the police and some may think there is no point because they have little confidence that anything will be done. “But we want people to know if it’s happened to you, we take every report seriously, and all reports will be fully investigated. If you don’t tell us, we can’t do anything about it to stop it getting worse for you or someone else.”

According to British Transport Police most violence and public order offences are the most reported crimes, with the highest number of offences take place on a Saturday or weekday evening.

A hate crime or incident can include anything which is perceived by the victim, or any other person to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity or perceived disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Inspector Granville Sellers, from BTP, said: “Everyone has the right to travel safely and not to be targeted, simply because of who they are or because of who you or your friends and family are, or who people think they are.

“Any victimisation or intolerance that is driven by hatred will have a significant and often much greater emotional and psychological impact on those involved.”