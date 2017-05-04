Darren hits the road for brain cancer mission

Blackpool man Darren Greenhalgh has embarked on his 103-mile journey to raise awareness for a rare form of brain cancer.

Darren Greenhalgh’s nephew Connor Stubbs, 16, was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, an aggressive tumour that grows in the pineal region of the brain, last year.

My feet are in bits, but other than that it’s just great

Darren, 49, announced his plans to make the 103-mile journey from Blackpool to the Christie Hospital in Manchester and back last week.

Darren, who reached the Christie last night and will remain on the road until Saturday, said: “I started on Tuesday and it’s going really well. The response has been brilliant.

“People have been giving me water and a bit of grub.

“My feet are in bits, but other than that it’s just great.”

People who wish to donate to cancer research are asked to visit the ‘Connor’s Crusade Charity Walk’ Facebook page.

An online fundraiser has also been set up for Connor and can be found here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karen-pri.