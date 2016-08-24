Darrel hits the right note with new album

A former Fleetwood man who is well known as a musician on the Fylde coast and beyond has released a new album.

Darrel Treece-Birch, who is the keyboardist for rock bands Ten and Nth Ascension, also enjoys writing his own material in an ambient, progressive style.

The 49 year old, who lives in Cleveleys, is set to release his second solo album – No More Time, which he believes is his most ambitious work.

Darrel, a married father-of-two who has been involved with local bands for more than 30 years, says the new work is a personal account of birth, maturation and eternal existence.

It is certainly a deeply thought work, and Darrel’s son Luke, who is art student, worked with him on the album’s striking cover.

Aside from the keyboards, Darrel also plays drum and bass on the album, but he has called on some of his music colleagues and friends to help as guest artists.

He said: “My main instrument is the keyboards but I am no guitar ace or lead vocalist, so I brought in some of the members from Ten and Nth Ascension and Counterparts to help.I sing backing vocals but the main singer is Karen Fell. I first wrote some of the songs on this album 20 years ago, including one when my father died, and over the years I’ve put them aside.”

Darrel, who is married to Sarah, works by day for St Annes Town Council as an events manager.

But his real love is music and already the album has received excellent reviews from music writers from as far afield as Argentina, Brazil, Europe and Japan.

Darrel added: “Over the years I’ve been lucky to work with some brilliant musicians.”

The album is available on CD and digitally, via Melodic Revolutions Rceords, from Amazon and Spotify.