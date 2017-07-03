Crowds turn out for sunny day of celebrations

Sunny skies welcomed crowds at Hambleton Gala on Saturday as more than 1,000 people turned out for the crowning of this year’s new ‘Gala Queen’.

Hambleton Academy pupil Ellie Brumwel, 10, was named the queen at the event at Hambleton Village Hall on Saturday.

Hambleton Gala

She was joined by the Blackout Theatre Company, the ‘Bobcats’ football team, Hambleton Under-Fives and the Fylde Scottish Country Dancing Society, as well as 10 other gala queens from neighbouring towns.

Gala committee member Ailsa Entwistle said: “For me, the highlight of the day was seeing the number of people who all attended.

“It’s a real community event and people were enjoying a family day out.

“It was enjoyed by everybody and we have had lots of positive comments from people saying that it brings the community together. We had the church involved, and local shops and businesses.”

Committee chairman Graham Potter said: “It’s one of the best galas we have had in a very long time and certainly the best procession we have had in a very long time.

“We had floats, boats and cars.”