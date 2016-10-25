Woman’s body found in woodland

An urban woodland was sealed off by police following the discovery of a woman’s body.

Police were called to The Towers in Cleveleys at around 7.20am today.

It is understood the body is that of a girl in her late teens.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 7.20am today to reports of a sudden death in woods close to Holmefield Avenue, Thornton.

Officers attended and found the body of a woman, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. She has yet to be formally identified.

Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the cause of the death, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

The incident is not to be linked to a missing persons inquiry being carried out by police in Blackpool.

Today’s discovery comes two months after the body of a popular 16-year-old boy was found in the same woods.