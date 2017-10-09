Woman missing from Blackpool

A 50-year-old woman has been missing from Blackpool for over a week, say police.

Mary Patterson who has been missing since September 29, is believed to have some family in the Manchester area.

A spokesman for the police said: "[We] are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Mary.

"Unfortunately we know very little about Mary although we do believe that she may have some family around the Manchester area.

"If you do know Mary or think you may have any information regarding her whereabouts then please call Lancashire Police."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote log number LC-20170929-0778.