Woman gave bank details in online fraud

Police in Cleveleys are investigating after a woman was conned into handing over her bank details online.

Officers were called on June 13 following a report of fraud.

A woman in her 40s alleged an unknown offender had hacked into her friend’s computer, sending a message to her from the friend’s Facebook account.

The offender, posing as the friend, said their own bank account had been ‘hacked’ and their bank was ‘setting up’ new account information. In the meantime they asked if their ‘wages’ could be deposited into the friend’s account.

The friend, believing the message to be genuine, agreed. She was eventually talked into downloading an application called Teamviewer supplying them with a username and password.

Once the victim had downloaded the application, the offender had full access to the victim’s computer and bank details. They applied for a £7,500 loan which was deposited in the account.

Anyone who has concerns they have been affected by such a scam is urged to contact police immediately on 101.