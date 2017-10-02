Woman, 72, with links to Blackpool missing for over three weeks

A 72 year-old woman with links to Blackpool has not been seen for over three weeks, say police.

The last confirmed sighting of Cathryn Holdsworth from Halifax was at Calderdale Royal Hospital on Friday September 8.

A CCTV image has been found which is believed to be of her on the following day, Saturday September 9 from the Tesco store in Halifax Town Centre, at approximately 5.20pm.

It is believed she travelled home to Mixenden by bus that evening.

She was reported missing by neighbours in the Holdsworth Road area of Illingworth on Tuesday 19 September.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Cathryn’s welfare and she is described as being vulnerable.

When she was last seen she was wearing distinctive pink earmuffs, a dark coloured coat, pink gloves and using her walking frame. She is around 5”2” tall and of medium build. She has very short speckled grey hair and dark glasses.

It is believed that she may have some family in Cornwall, but also has previous links to Blackpool in Lancashire. Cathryn also has contacts across Calderdale, including Brighouse, West Yorkshire and the UK.

Inspector Toby Facey of Calderdale Police said; “It has now been several weeks since Cathryn was last seen and we are growing more and more concerned for Cathryn’s welfare.

“Cathryn lives with a number of health issues which make her more vulnerable and often uses a walking frame. We are appealing to anyone who can assist us in locating her to come forward so we can make sure she is OK.

“Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn should speak to police. I would also appeal directly to Cathryn to contact police to let us know that she is OK. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn since September 8, or who knows where she is now should contact Yorkshire police via 101, quoting 13170435010.