Witnesses who helped Blackpool rape victim are urged to come forward

An appeal has been launched to trace three witnesses after they helped a young woman who was raped in Blackpool.



Police say the 23-year-old woman was attacked in the early hours of Sunday October 1, following a night out in the resort.

Officers were called at around 8am by the Ambulance Service after the victim reported being attacked by a man at an unknown address.

They believe the victim may have met the attacker on a night out before being assaulted.

Detectives also think the victim was helped by three people following the attack – a man described as wearing glasses and having dark hair, as well as a man and woman who walked the victim back to her hotel in the Queen’s Promenade area.

Det Chief Insp Jon Holmes, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information to trace three people in connection with a rape investigation in Blackpool.

“I must stress these individuals are witnesses who we believe assisted the victim after the attack.

“It is vital that we speak to them as we believe they could provide key information to assist with our enquiries.

“Following the attack we believe the victim first met a man described as wearing glasses and having dark hair, then a couple who escorted the woman back to her hotel. This is likely to have happened around 6am, but we have limited detail.

"At this stage we do not know where the assault has occurred.

“The victim was distressed and these individuals have offered to help her. If this was you, please contact police immediately.”

Enquiries to locate the offender are on-going.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0443 of October 1.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org