Witness appeal after football coaches attacked

Two coaches carrying football fans back to Lancashire were attacked with bricks and bottles.

Now officials of high-flying AFC Fylde are appealing for witnesses to come forward and identify the thugs involved.

The attack came after Fylde’s 1-0 win at Halifax Town on Good Friday - a result which put the club on the brink of promotion to the National League.

As two supporters’ coaches left the ground they came under fire from a group of alleged Halifax fans who pelted them with missiles.

Both coaches had windows smashed, but no-one was seriously hurt.

“There is no place in football for this type of behaviour,” said Fylde chief executive Neil Joy. “It was a miracle that none of our fans was hurt.

“It was an unprovoked and senseless attack and it is a shame that the incident took the shine off what was a fantastic day and result foe the team.

“We have photos of the alleged culprits and we are giving every assistance to the police to bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information please contact the club.”

Joh Fleet, one of the coach drivers, added: “It was pretty frightening. We were abandoned by the stewards halfway back to the coaches from the stadium and there was a group of thigs just waiting for us.

“They were throwing bricks and bottles at us, but thankfully no-one was seriously hurt. There was a lot of damage to the coaches though.”