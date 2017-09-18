Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink driving

Footballer Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to drink driving on a night out while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

He has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

The Everton striker and former England captain was stopped by police when driving a woman's black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

Rooney, 31, was later arrested and bailed and on Monday he entered his guilty plea at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

The Everton striker, 31, made no comment as he was confronted by a media scrum outside Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Wearing a blue suit with his hands in his pockets, he walked into the court building accompanied by a small entourage.

The car belonged to a woman he had met in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on a night out.

Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford on his return to former club Manchester United on Sunday but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 defeat for his boyhood club Everton, which he rejoined during the summer break.

He has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together.

Mrs Rooney recently announced she is pregnant with their fourth child.