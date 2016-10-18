Warning over glove box raiders

Police in Wyre are warning residents to ensure their vehicles are locked and valuables left out of sight following an increase in thefts.

Officers have seen a rise in the number of glove boxes being raided and are now calling on the public not to make life easy for criminals.

A spokesman said: “We have seen a slight increase over the last week of thefts from vehicles which has seen glove boxes searched and the contents stolen.

“Please ensure that your motor vehicle is locked up when you park it and the alarm is set.

“Wyre police officers and support officers are working in the Thornton and Cleveleys areas at present as we investigate these offences.”

Officers are hoping the public might be able to help identify those responsible for the thefts.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or 101 asking for Wyre Police or email 2025@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Earlier this year, officers launched a similar appeal following a marked rise in vehicle crime.