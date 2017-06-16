WANTED: Police search for man in connection with 'drug offences'

Police have launched a manhunt to find a man wanted in connection with alleged cannabis cultivation in Blackpool.

Anh Van Tran, of no fixed address, is wanted after a cannabis farm was found in January at a house on Orme Street, say police.

He is described as 5ft tall, slim build with black hair and of Vietnamese origin is known to have connections all over the UK.

T/PS 3445 Palmer said “If you have seen Anh Van Tran or know of his whereabouts please get in contact with us."

Anyone with any information can call police on 01253 604219 or email the officer on the case 3445@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively if you want to remain anonymous Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org