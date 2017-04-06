Wanted child sex abuser caught on camera on Fylde coast bus

Police have released CCTV footage which shows a wanted sex offender travelling on a bus in Cleveleys.

John Gilbert Blacktop, 81, of Marine Road West, Morecambe was on trial at Bradford Crown Court for historic sex abuse but failed to turn up last week.

John Gilbert Blacktop

The former choirmaster and church organist, skipped court and was sentenced in his absence to 21 years behind bars for a string of historic sex crimes, including rape.

The offences, which were all committed during the 60s and 70s, included rape, attempted rape and more than 30 indecent assaults.

He was cleared of one charge of indecent assault.

His victims were aged between five and fourteen at the time of the offences which were committed in Lancaster and Stockton-on-Tees.

The CCTV image shows him on a bus at Victoria Square in Cleveleys at around 4pm on Sunday.

He is still believed to be in the Fylde Coast area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0873 of March 29.