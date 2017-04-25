WANTED: Blackpool man wanted for failing to answer bail

A 47-year-old man from Blackpool is wanted by police after failing to answer bail in relation to driving offences, say police.

Peter Dunville, of Livingston Road, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while disqualified in Yeadon Way on December 8.

Pete Dunville has a distinctive tribal-style tattoo on the left side of his face Pic: Lancs Police

A spokesman for the police said Dunville was due to answer bail on December 16 but failed to appear.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall and of medium build. He has a distinctive tribal-style tattoo on the left side of his face and is also known by the name Peter Alderson.

Police believe he may be in the Blackpool area working as a plumber, while he also has links to Telford, Shropshire.

They are now appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

PC Marc Glass, of Blackpool Road Policing Unit, said: “We have conducted a number of enquiries and are yet to locate Dunville.

“It is suspected he could still be in the Blackpool area and we are urging anyone who knows where he is to contact us.

“He has a very distinctive facial tattoo and we believe someone must know where he is.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0841 of December 8.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 101 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.