Veterans outraged after poppy tin theft from NAAFI cafe

A "despicable" sneak thief stole a poppy collection tin from a NAAFI cafe in St Annes just days before Remembrance Sunday, say police.

The tin which is thought to have raised around £100 for the British Legion was taken from the cafe on Wood Street on November 9.

Veterans from across the Fylde have spoken of their outrage at the incident.

Chairman of the Veterans for Fylde, Ed Nash, 71, said: "We had some lads moving furniture into the cafe and it looks like a thief has taken this opportunity to sneak in and take our poppy collection tin.

"This is just totally foul behaviour. To do something like this on this week of all weeks just beggars belief.

"We are commemorating the people who gave their lives for this country and the person who did this must be foul and base. They are truly despicable.

"We are just a cafe run by veterans and our lads are very proud to support the Legion.

"We will be making up the funds that have been lost to the British Legion."

Police are appealing to members of the public to help them catch the culprit.

A spokesman for the police said: "As we remember those who have fallen for our country this weekend we are very saddened to report that someone has entered a charity café and stolen the poppy collection box.

"We are continuing to make enquiries however, in the meantime please can I appeal to anyone that has any information to contact the St Annes Neighbourhood Policing team."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1720661 or email Fylde.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. This can be done anonymously.

– A memorial to Fylde veterans who died in service but not in war will be unveiled at the cafe on Saturday, November 11. Fylde Veterans will be observing a two minute silence at the cenotaph just before 11am. They will then process through town to the cafe where the memorial will be unveiled. Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony which will be held at the cafe on Wood Street at around 11.30am.