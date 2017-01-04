UPDATE: Man helping police with inquiries after pub assault

A man has suffered a fractured cheekbone in an assault at a popular restaurant, say police.

The incident happened at around 2am on 1 January at Guys Thatched Hamlet on St Michael's Road in Bilsborrow, when a member of staff was punched to the face while attempting to diffuse an altercation.

The member of staff, a 21-year-old man, suffered a fractured cheekbone during the incident.

DC Richard Brierley, of Preston Police, said: "The member of staff has been left with a painful injury whilst simply trying to calm down an argument which had broken out between customers.”

On Wednesday night, police said a man had come forward to ‘help with inquiries’ after a CCTV appeal.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 122 of January 3rd.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.