Two men charged with criminal damage after incident at BAE

Two men have been charged with criminal damage after they allegedly gained access to the BAE Systems site at Warton, say police.

Daniel Woodhouse, 29, of Armley Grange Drive, Leeds and Samuel Walton, 31, of Cromwell Road, Lambeth, were both charged with two counts of criminal damage under £5000 on Thursday, April 27.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to the site on January 29 at approximately 5am after two people allegedly gained access to the site after cutting a hole through the perimeter fence and allegedly damaging the door of a hangar."

The two men have been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on July 10.