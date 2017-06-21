Tides warning after 15 rescued

Coastguards in Fleetwood have sent out an urgent warning about the dangers of the town’s treacherous tides after a group of 15 people had to be rescued.

And the message has gone out to locals as well as visitors after the latest rescue mission.

A party of tourists were on the beach on Sunday afternoon just after 3.30pm, across from the junction with Dronsfield Road, when they were caught out by the incoming tide.

Emergency teams say the group of several families could have been in real trouble if the tide had been higher.

But with the recent summer weather drawing people onto the beaches, the Coastguards say people need to be aware of the potential dangers.

Just two years ago a Fleetwood teenager was in even more serious difficulties when he got caught in muddy sand close to the Marine Hall and had to be literally pulled clear by Coastguards as the tide rose towards his chest.

Mark Sumner, station officer at Fleetwood Coastguards, said of the latest incident; “Initially we had a report that two people were straying out and might get into difficulties.

“By the time we arrived there were 15 people caught out by the tide.

“People don’t realise that the tide does not stay in front of them, it swings around behind, unexpectedly, them and cuts them off.

“It is treacherous and it is at times like this, when we have hot sunny days and miles of golden sand, that people go out onto the beach at all times and put themselves in danger.”

Although the beaches were there for everyone to enjoy, Mr Sumner said that people needed to be aware of the tide times before they want out.

Duruing the wekend there was separate call out to two kayakers cut off on King Scar, but this turned out to be a false alarm.

Fleetwood Lifeboat, the Coastguards and Coastwatch all strive to ensure people using the beaches and the sea are kept safe.