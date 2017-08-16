Three arrested after pursuit through Blackpool to Preston

Three men have been arrested following an overnight pursuit through Blackpool and Preston, say police.

Patrols say they spotted a vehicle behaving suspiciously at around 12.30am on August 16 when a silver Fiesta on the M55 took a junction late and did a complete lap of Marton circle roundabout.

Officers say they then attempted to stop the car as it approached the fracking site but it failed to stop. A pursuit began which went past Ribby Hall and AFC Fylde's ground Mill Farm.

Police attempted to use a stinger on Fleetwood Road which they say was spotted by the occupants of the car who then headed back towards Mill Farm.

Patrols lost sight of the Fiesta after it went the wrong way around a roundabout, they added.

The car was later found after a search on Blackpool Road in Ashton.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle from the M55 which ended in Preston.

"We attempted to sting it on Fleetwood Road but the car made off and evaded patrols.

"The car was later spotted and pursued along Blackpool Road where the car met with road works at Miller Road which forced the car to Moor Nook.

"The vehicle was then lost but patrols flooded the area, and at around 1am three male pedestrians were picked up on Miller Road. Minutes later the car was found on an estate.

"Police dogs were able to track from the vehicle to the detained men.

"Further checks revealed the car was an outstanding stolen car from Merseyside."

Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.