Teenagers bailed over claims girls were raped on young offenders’ camping trip

A teenager who is being investigated for sexually assaulting girls on a camping trip organised by the Youth Offending Team has appeared at court charge with double rape.

The 17-year-old and another 15-year-old male were given bail by police investigating the alleged on assaults on the trip which included teenage girl offenders.

While on that bail, the 17-year-old is alleged to have committed further sex offences.

Today he appeared before District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Youth Court.

The Blackpool 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons,faced three charges of rape involving two girls aged 15.

He also faces two charges of sexually assaulting the girls. He further faces three allegations that he broke the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed on him at Preston Crown Court by having the two girls in his home, deleting his Facebook account and contacting the girls on social media.

That court order was put in place in May this year when he was convicted of the rape of a girl he was babysitting.

He was put under the supervision of the Youth Offending team which organised the trip as part of his rehabilitation.

The Judge ruled the latest allegations were “grave crimes” and must be dealt with at Crown Court.

The teenager’s lawyer Brett Chappell did not apply for bail and his client was remanded in youth custody until he appears at the higher court on October 18.

The second youth who is also on bail pending the closure of the police investigation into what went on the supervised camping trip is also on Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed earlier this year.

That was imposed by Blackpool Magistrates Court after he admitted demanding girls as young as 12 sent him explicit photographs of themselves via the phone app “Snapchat”

The 15-year-old had downloaded special software onto his mobile phone allowing him to retain the images rather than them being timed out.

Another app was used top hide his Internet use.