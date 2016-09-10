Teenager punched bar manager

A teenager punched a bar manager on the ear.
Jordan Briggs, 18, of Mowbray Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault.
He was fined £40 with £84 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the bar manager plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.
Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said the manager of the Strawberry Gardens, Fleetwood, had finished work and was walking along Hilton Street when he saw a disturbance involving young men,
Police officers arrived in the area and Briggs went up to the manager, called him a grass and punched him in the side of the head, before saying he was going to stab him.
The manager kicked him and the defendant denied the stab threat.
