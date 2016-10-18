Teen arrested over suspected assult

A 34-year-old woman was assaulted in Ascot Road, Thornton Image: Google

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in a residential street.

Police were called to Ascot Road in Thornton at around 8.20pm on Monday following reports a 34-year-old woman had been assaulted.

The incident is understood to have happened in the garden of a house.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody.

He has been bailed until December 15.

