Suspected drugs haul found yards from primary school

Police are investigating after a suspected cannabis farm was uncovered just yards from a primary school

Officers searched a glasshouse at the rear of a house in Station Road, Thornton, at around 4pm yesterday.

They discovered what is believed to be a cannabis growing operation.

Lancashire Police said around 30 plants had been discovered at the site, which is a stone's throw from Baines Endowed Primary School.

A spokesman said: "We carried out a search at around 4pm on Tuesday and a quantity of what is believed to be cannabis was found.

"Since then we have been at the scene recording and dismantling the operation.

"Crime scene investigators remain on site.

"The plants were discovered inside a large glasshouse at an address in Station Road."

It is understand the discovery was made as part of a routine search by neighbourhood officers and no warrant was executed.

Police have been using the nearby Bay Horse pub to park their vehicles while the suspected cannabis farm is taken down.

One staff member told The Gazette: "They have been in and out of the car park all day.

"It started with one van but within 15 minutes there were two more.

"They have been in and out all of the time.

"Today there have been two CSI vans and three police cars, there seems to be a lot going on."