Stolen BMW stung on M55

A stolen car was stung on the M55 as it tried to escape from patrols overnight, say police.

Patrols spotted the BMW after it was taken from an address in Thornton during a burglary which took place just after 1am on Tuesday October 3.

The car was stung on the M55

A nearby patrol tracked the stolen vehicle and stopped it after half an hour using a sting at junction 3 of the M55.

A police spokesman said: "Patrols picked up the stolen car and followed it to junction three of the M55 where it was stung.

"The offender then abandoned the car and made off.

"The motorway was thankfully very quiet at that time."

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.