Schoolgirl groomed by convicted rapist from Preesall

A convicted child rapist tried to groom a schoolgirl after she began a small cleaning job for him.

James Leigh, also known as James Felton, of Back Lane, Preesall, was banned from contact with children by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at the time the teenager was working for him.

The 39-year-old was jailed for nine years in 2012 for filming himself raping a youngster on his mobile phone, but had been released on licence in October 2016.

He has now been jailed for 26 months after admitting attempting to incite a child into sexual activity and breaching a SHPO.

Preston Crown Court heard the youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was shown a see-through French maid costume on his tablet before he remarked: “Would you wear that?”

He also asked to “play with” her breasts.

Leigh later asked the child’s mother if she could “stay over” with him – but the girl then confided in a friend. He was then arrested.

Judge Robert Altham, referring to the SHPO, said: “What you did was in my judgement a clear, flagrant and cunning way of breaching that order. You made an arrangement with her mother that she would clean you house for you in order to receive pocket money.

“You told her if she wore one of those outfits she would look sexy. When she refused you rebuked her, calling her a spoilsport.

“You told her she was 15-years-old and could make her own decisions. You seem to think children should have sexual relationship with adults, and that, in my judgement, is the signature of someone who is particularly dangerous.”

Prosecuting, David Traynor, revealed Leigh had told the girl’s mother he had a conviction for “something on his phone” but did not know the full details, and she permitted her daughter to do a job for him to earn pocket money.

He told the girl’s mum he called her “sexy” to boost her confidence and denied asking to touch her.

He was arrested on August 18 and recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his previous sentence.