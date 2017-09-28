Romanian man charged with bringing women into UK to work in sex industry

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court alleged to be part of a human trafficking ring which brought women into this country and forced them to work in the sex industry.

Ionut Constantin had proceedings against him translated into his native Romanian by an interepreter using a phone link to Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Constantin, 21, who has lived in Blackpool for four weeks, but told the court he currently has no fixed address,was remanded in custody by magistrates.

No application for bail for him was made by his lawyer Adam Whittaker who indicted his client’s plea would be not guilty.

Constantin’s case was sent to Preston Crown Court where the offence – if proved – could carry a life sentence.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said the charge Constantin faces alleges that he brought a vulnerable woman into the UK where she was forced into selling sex services.

He will appear at the higher court on October 25.