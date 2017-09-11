Robber raids three Bispham businesses at knife-point

A robber armed with a knife and scissors held-up three businesses in a series of terrifying raids in Bispham, say police.

The incidents happened on Sunday September 10 at the Mccolls on Norbreck Road and two other businesses on Bispham Road and Holmfield Road.

Residents saw helicopters and a large police presence, including sniffer dogs, in the area as officers scrambled to reports of the crimes.

A spokesman for the police said: "There were three robberies conducted at knife-point in close proximity to each other. The good news is that a suspect has been arrested.

"As a result of a sting officers deployed to the area arrested an individual on suspicion of those incidents.

"But it was an exceptional arrest made possible by the police working hand-in-hand with members of the public.

"The investigation is still in its infancy and at this stage and we are unable to confirm any further details."

Did you see the incident? Did you help police apprehend the suspect? Get in touch and let us know.

01253 400888 editorial@blackpoolgazette.co.uk