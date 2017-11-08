Relatives speak out after robbers 'smash' teen's face into ground during pub raid

The aunt of a teenager injured during a callous raid at a remote pub in Treales has spoken out against the robbers who "smashed" her nephew's face into the ground.

Four masked men with Liverpudlian accents stormed the Hand and Dagger pub in Treales Road at around 11.45pm on Sunday, November 5.

Police say the men threatened staff with machetes and punched and kicked a member of staff. They also tied them up before stealing a significant amount of cash and making off.

Helen Marquis, the aunt of one of the victims, has now issued a heartfelt plea for the girlfriends and mothers of the men who took part in the violent robbery to examine their consciences after her nephew was hurt during the attack.

She said: "These men will be fathers, sons and brothers. They will have girlfriends, and mothers who no doubt will be enjoying that money today. Well go ahead.

"Your man kicked and punched my 18-year-old nephew.

"Smashed his face in the ground.Threatened him with machetes and knives. Sliced into his colleague's arm. They tied them up and left a young man bleeding.

"They have not only traumatised and hurt the people involved they have wrecked their families peace of mind. Wrecked their partners' peace of mind.

"If you know your relative did this don't just spend the money. One day it might just be your child."

A spokesman for the Hand and Dagger pub confirmed that nobody had been seriously injured during the robbery and that the pub had since re-opened.

He said: "We would like to say a massive thank you for all the messages, phone calls and support that we have received over the last few days.

"The staff involved are all ok, normal service is resumed."

Detective Inspector Rik Irving, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident must have been truly terrifying for the staff members involved and it is fortunate that no-one was seriously hurt as these offenders were armed and clearly prepared to use violence.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information or has seen any suspicious activity or vehicles, including in the days leading up to yesterday, to contact us.”

Messages of support flooded in from the Hand and Dagger's customers who were horrified to hear about the incident.

Kathryn Rawcliffe said: "This is terrible. Glad everyone is ok but what a trauma you’ve all been through. We were only there on Saturday night enjoying a lovely meal. So sorry for you and hope they catch these horrible people."

Louise Le-Saint said: " So sorry to hear this, what a shocking thing to happen, there are some dreadful people in this world."

The men are described as wearing dark clothing, gloves and balaclavas. Two of the offenders spoke with a scouse accent.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1819 and 1919 of November 5.