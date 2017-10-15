Rapist jailed for string of attacks on four children

A ‘dangerous’ rapist has been jailed for 16 years for a catalogue of sex offences against children as young as eight.

Nigel William Robinson, 46, of no fixed abode, was also given an eight-year extended license when he was sentenced at Preston Crown Court more than a decade after the first of the vile attacks on four youngsters.

Robinson, from Fleetwood, was convicted of a string of 34 charges, with Judge Andrew Woolman calling him a ‘dangerous offender.’

And one of Robinson’s victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, today spoke out against his crimes.

She told The Gazette: “The fact he pleaded guilty was a massive weight off all our shoulders.

“The judge realised how he can get in people’s heads and that he is a dangerous man.

“(That) all Nigel Robinson could say in his statement was that he couldn’t stop himself shows what kind of man he is.”

She added that she felt the 24-year extended sentence was ‘fair’.

Robinson committed the offences as far back as 2005, Preston Crown Court was told.

Against his first victim he was convicted of seven rapes and seven sexual assaults when she was aged between eight and 15.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape against his second victim when she was 13 and 14, two sexual assaults and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Robinson’s third victim was aged between 13 and 15 when she was abused.

He admitted three sexual assaults and three counts of inciting her to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted two counts of sexually assaulting a fourth victim as recently as 2012.

Judge Woolman, sentencing, imposed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order banning him from contact with any female children and ordered him to sign the sex offender’s for life, calling him a ‘dangerous offender’.