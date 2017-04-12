Rail group counts cost of raid

The group which is planning to restore Fleetwood’s rail link has been hit by a burglary at its headquarters.

Raiders broke into the base of the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society (PWRS) at NPL Hillhouse Estates, in Thornton, and stole tools and equipment as well as causing damage.

The total cost of the raid has been put at around £2,000.

Now the PWRS is looking to install CCTV cameras in a bid to foil future attacks.

It was not the first time the premises have been burgled and the group is frustrated that it will now have to dig deep into its budget to cover the costs.

Geoff Ogden, PWRS project manager, said: “This is about the third or fourth time we had been burgled like this.

“It is again a substantial loss to the society; not only do we have to replace all of our locks and replace the stolen tools and equipment, but repair the damage to doors and windows.

“We are now looking into installing a CCTV system which will strain our budget even further.”

The PWRS plans to restore the rail link between Fleetwood and Poulton by running a heritage railway on the line, which its members are steadily repairing. The group has acquired a diesel train which is being restored in Derbyshire.