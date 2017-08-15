Pregnant woman missing from Blackpool

A pregnant woman from Blackpool has been missing from home for nearly four months, say police.

Anne Owen, 37, who is thought to be around eight months pregnant, was last seen on April 27 on Talbot Road, Blackpool. She was reported missing to police on July 25.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Anne Owen, 37, who has gone missing from home in Blackpool.

"She has links to Birmingham and may have travelled there."

Anne is described by police as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

Anybody with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1153 of July 25.