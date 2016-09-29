Poulton man jailed for stalking woman

An obsessed man who continued to stalk a woman in defiance of a court order has been jailed.

Paul Lincoln breached two suspended jail sentences as he used Facebook to contact his victim.

An earlier hearing was told how Lincoln, 34, of Dodgeons Close, Poulton, had used sexual innuendo in Twitter and Facebook messages to the woman, who wanted nothing to do with him and had never been involved with him.

Despite the jail sentences hanging over him, Lincoln could not resist sending more messages – some 60 in a week, prosecutor Pam Smith told Blackpool Magistrates.

“He managed to find out what clothes she had been buying online and the company she was buying from,” she said. “He also found out she had been to Wales.

“His victim felt she was being watched by him and all this has caused her psychological problems.”

Allan Cobain, defending, told the court:”He has been acting like a love-struck 14-year-old, not a 34-year-old.

“He has never had a proper girlfriend all his life .”

“His love for this woman is not returned. He has not been to her home, he has not been to the pub with her and he has not been for a walk on the Promenade with her or gone boating in the park together.

“The only time they have been together on a social basis is at staff parties at the Village Hotel where he used to work.”

“He was a kitchen porter and she was a waitress.”

“However he believes they are engaged and she is about to move in with him which is very worrying.”

“He is smitten with her and he lost his job because his unwanted advances to her.”

“The messages are not threatening .He just wants to buy her presents. Prison is not the place for him he will be fodder there.

“He is just a rather pathetic individual who needs help and a strong talking to.”

Magistrates activated the 32-week suspended jail terms and added a further 16 weeks’ prison for the latest offence.

Lincoln is the subject of an indefinite restraining order which forbids him from contacting his victim.