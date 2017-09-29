Police ‘sorry’ after Kirkham Prison fugitive arrest bungle

Police have apologised after failing to reveal a wanted criminal – who they urged to public “not to approach” – had been arrested for FIVE days.

Sean Gavin, 24, currently serving a five year sentence for three counts of burglary and theft, absconded from Kirkham Prison on Monday September 18 at some time before 8.40pm.

Lancashire Police issued a press appeal to help catch him two days later on Wednesday September 20 saying the fugitive should not be approached if spotted.

Officers arrested him a day later – Thursday, September 21 – but did not inform the media or public until Wednesday, almost a week after his arrest.

Today Lancashire Police – which says on its website it is “committed to providing high levels of satisfaction and confidence” – said: “We acknowledge that we should have informed the public sooner that wanted HMP Kirkham absconder, Sean Gavin, had been found and arrested.

“We regret that this happened and appreciate that it may have caused undue concern for people. For that we wholeheartedly apologise.”

In its original appeal, Lancashire Police said: “We are asking anybody who has seen Sean Gavin, or knows where he may be, not to approach him but to contact us as soon as possible.”

Gavin, 24, who also went by the names Ryan Gavin and Sean Hill, of Melrose Street, Failsworth, was convicted of his offence at Manchester City Crown Court in March 2016. Gavin is the latest prisoner to abscond from Kirkham Open Prison – with 16 prisoners fleeing in the 12 months up to April, with a number more since then.