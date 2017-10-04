Police search for mum missing from Blackpool

Police are searching for a mum who has gone missing from Blackpool.

Lisa Green, 34, was last seen on Bank Hey Street, on Sunday October 1 in the afternoon, say police.

She is described as white, of slim build with shoulder length dyed red straight hair.

Pc Gemma Sandham, of Lancashire Police, said: "Lisa has been missing for a few days now and would like to check on her welfare as soon as possible. Lisa – if you see this, please call us on 101 or present yourself to your nearest police station."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference number 750 on October 3.