Police issue warning over cold caller in van

Police have issued a warning following reports of a cold caller using high pressure sales techniques.

A number of incidents have been reported in the Poulton area and police believe they have partially identified the trader who may be responsible.

Sgt Danielle Freaney, of Lancashire Police said: " There have been very recent reports of a of a male cold calling at homes in the Poulton area.

"The male has been described as a white male, large build, driving a white, flat bed van with the work 'Oak' written on the side.

"If you have concerns about cold callers, unwanted door to door traders or about members of your neighbourhood being vulnerable to unwanted pressurised selling techniques please ring 101 and if the van and described male are seen and you are worried about any potential crime being committed please ring 999."