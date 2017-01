Police have launched an appeal to trace a young woman who has gone missing from Blackpool.

19-year-old Sophie Richardson was last seen at around 11pm on 30 December on Alexandra Road in Blackpool.

She is described as being of medium build, 5ft 2inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference number LC-20161230-1447