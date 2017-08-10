Police hunt for 'dangerous' escaped prisoner

A 43-year-old man who is described as "dangerous" by police is wanted after absconding from Kirkham prison.

Anthony Curry, formerly of Dyson Street, Blackburn, left HMP Kirkham between midday and 2pm on August 9, say police.

Curry is described by officers as white, 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build with brown hair. He has a tribal tattoo on his neck, a tattoo of a dot close to his left eye and tattoos on his arms featuring a dragon and rose.

Curry was sentenced in July 2013 to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, burglary, arson and attempted theft.

He was links to the Blackburn, Preston and Cumbria areas.

Det Sgt Madeleine Park, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing for information leading to Curry’s whereabouts.

“He is clearly a dangerous individual and we would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is not to approach him, but instead contact police.

“Furthermore, I would ask Curry, if he sees this appeal, to do the right thing and contact officers so he can be returned to prison.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1131 of August 9.