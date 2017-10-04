Police helicopter searches for suspects near Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A helicopter was called out to help search two youths, thought to have been driving a stolen car near Blackpool Victoria Hospital, say police.

Patrols spotted a 54 plate purple Mini being driven into Teal Court at around 12.15 am on October 4.

After seeing the patrol, police say the two youths got out of their car and made off.

A spokesman for the police said: "Two males were sighted in what was thought to be a stolen Mini.

"They got out of the car and ran away.

"The police helicopter was called in to assist with the search, but they were not found."

The two youths are described as aged between 18-20 years-old and wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.