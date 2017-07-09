Police confirm one arrest in biker incident

Police have confirmed one arrest was made after a large group of bikers caused disruption on one of Blackpool’s busiest stretches of road.

Motorists driving along the town’s Talbot Road near the Devonshire Road junction were held up when the bikers, some of whom wore Hell’s Angels jacksets, congregated on the road after 3pm on Friday.

Traffic was brought to a standstill as the group blocked the road.

Police attended the scene and a disturbance resulted in one of the motorcyclists being arrested.

Police say no other arrests were made but stressed there was a large group of bikers gathered around them as they attempted to apprehend the one male.

Officers are still keen for more information into what occurred and are requesting anyone with film footage to forward it to them.

A police spokesman said: “We arrested one person and he has been released pending further investigations, which are currently on-going.”

Police are are asking anyone with film footage relating to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting log number 997 of July 7th.