Police appeal to find missing man who may be in Blackpool

Police searching for a missing man are investigating the possibility he is in the Blackpool area.

Gerald Frost, aged 58, went missing from Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent on Monday September 18, say police.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a purple jumper, a maroon coat, blue/grey trousers, a flat cap and dark shoes.

A spokesman for the police said: "He was last seen in Longport, Stoke-on-Trent, at around 1pm on Tuesday 19 September. It is possible he is still in north Staffordshire but he has connections in the Blackpool area.

"Anyone who has seen Gerald or anyone who knows his whereabouts should ring Staffordshire Police immediately."

Any with information can call 101, quoting incident number 311 of 19 September.