Plain clothes immigration officers target Fylde coast takeaways

The Home Office wants to accompany food safety inspectors on visits to takeaways to check the immigration status of workers, documents have revealed.

It comes after 12 businesses were visited unannounced in Poulton and Thornton in August, Wyre Council papers showed.

“The joint working allowed the immigration officers to visit premises in a pastoral capacity (i.e. not in enforcement uniform) and chat to people in businesses to establish their immigration status,” they said.

“The Home Office have requested the opportunity to accompany our officers on further inspections.”

The council said firms who take on illegal workers ‘can expect fines’, and said doing so ‘helps to encourage illegal immigration, cheats the taxpayer, undercuts honest employers, and denies legitimate job seekers job opportunities’.