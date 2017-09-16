Pervert performed indecent act at police custody desk

A man who repeatedly exposed himself to a young women when he was living at the YMCA has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Nathan Holehouse’s behaviour was caught on CCTV from the lounge of the accommodation on London Street, Fleetwood.

A court was told he viewed his behaviour as a prank and performed an indecent act as he was being booked in at the police custody desk.

Holehouse, a 20-year-old former fairground worker, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of intentionally exposing himself.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £50 and ordered to pay each of his victims £50 compensation, by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a woman was in the YMCA with Holehouse watching television in the lounge on August 7 when the defendant started asking to kiss her.

She said no and he twice exposed his private parts. The woman reported the matter to staff and said Holehouse had repeatedly indecently exposed himself to her for a week.

The victim said she had spent time with him because he was lonely and had no friends.

In another incident at 8pm, a young mother was lying on her bed with toothache when Holehouse walked into her room and exposed himself.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “You are dealing with a young man who is vulnerable and has mental health problems.

“It’s very difficult for him to understand how others would comprehend his behaviour. He was making very poor attempts to have a relationship with these girls.

“He seems to see his behaviour as a joke and a sort of prank.”

Holehouse had already spent more than five weeks in custody.